AM Squared Ltd Has $127,000 Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

AM Squared Ltd raised its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Dollar Tree comprises approximately 0.3% of AM Squared Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DLTR. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Melius Research started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.11.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $670,616.21. This trade represents a 28.86 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLTR opened at $64.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.18. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.49 and a 52 week high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

