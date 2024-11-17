Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTSW) Shares Down 5% – What’s Next?

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Free Report) shares were down 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 14,356 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 11,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
Alpha Tau Medical Trading Down 5.0 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21.
Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile
Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. The company's Alpha-DaRT technology is in clinical trials for various forms comprising skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, lung, liver, and breast cancers; preclinical or pending clinical studies for brain and other cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.
