Alpha Family Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Alpha Family Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.91 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The company has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

