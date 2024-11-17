Allarity Therapeutics Unveils Financial Results for Fiscal Quarter Ending September 30, 2024

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. released its financial results for the fiscal quarter concluding on September 30, 2024. The company made this information public through a press release reported on November 14, 2024.

The quarterly financial outcomes were announced in the aforementioned Press Release, and a detailed account can be found in Exhibit 99.1, enclosed within this Current Report on Form 8-K.

As per the details of the report, Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. is an emerging growth company, as categorized under Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933. Additionally, the organization indicated that it has opted not to employ the extended transition period for fulfilling any new or revised financial accounting standards outlined pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Among the exhibits attached to the filing, Exhibit 99.1 features the Press Release dated November 14, 2024, while Exhibit 104 comprises the Cover Page Interactive Data File, embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

Conclusively, the report was appropriately signed by Thomas H. Jensen, the Chief Executive Officer of Allarity Therapeutics, Inc., conforming to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The authorized signatory affixed his signature to signify its authenticity on November 14, 2024.

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

