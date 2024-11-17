Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALHC shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALHC

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $692.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.11 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 108.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alignment Healthcare

In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $340,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,696,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,250,700.95. This trade represents a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 8,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $85,695.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,998,284.29. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 515,507 shares of company stock worth $6,158,835. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,901,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,250,000 after buying an additional 2,630,788 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,104,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,279,000 after buying an additional 1,507,759 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after buying an additional 968,637 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,782,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,565,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.