Albert Technologies (LON:ALB) Trading Up 56.9% – Should You Buy?

Albert Technologies Ltd (LON:ALB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 56.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10). Approximately 833,209 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 337,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.10 ($0.06).

Albert Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53.

Albert Technologies Company Profile

Albert Technologies Ltd. provides autonomous cross-channel artificial intelligence marketing platform in Israel and internationally. The company offers artificial intelligence-based software to brands and advertising agencies using a Software as a Service (SaaS) model. It develops and deploys algorithmic solutions to provide marketers with a self-driving solution for cross-channel campaign execution, testing, optimization, analysis, and insights.

