Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Holdings Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 88.7% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 128.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $317.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $332.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.76.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

