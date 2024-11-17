Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen Sells 15,072 Shares

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 15,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.27, for a total value of C$1,661,989.44.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$108.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$112.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$102.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of C$60.17 and a 12 month high of C$123.86. The firm has a market cap of C$54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 67.59, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C$0.21. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of C$2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 5.4966052 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 135.63%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$114.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$143.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$116.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

