AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL) Trading Up 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.13 and last traded at $12.58. Approximately 31,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 12,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18.

About AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF

(Get Free Report)

The AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (PSIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the emerging global psychedelics industry. PSIL was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.