AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK) Shares Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $21.92. Approximately 3,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 million, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.06.

About AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF

The AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (GK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers exposure to a portfolio of US growth stocks across multiple investment themes believed to represent top thematic macro opportunities.

