Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.93 and traded as low as C$8.57. Advantage Energy shares last traded at C$8.61, with a volume of 856,009 shares traded.

AAV has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cormark raised shares of Advantage Energy to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Advantage Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$13.21.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$144.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$161.10 million. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 16.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 1.4701493 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Glenson Smith bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.81 per share, with a total value of C$176,160.00. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.89 per share, with a total value of C$35,540.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $610,500. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

