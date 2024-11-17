Adero Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,336 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC owned approximately 2.43% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the third quarter worth $126,000. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the second quarter worth $210,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the second quarter worth $218,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the third quarter worth $219,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

DFSE opened at $33.29 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $37.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $256.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.87.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.