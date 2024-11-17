Adero Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Adero Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $228.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $175.15 and a 12 month high of $242.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

