Adero Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in ASML in the second quarter worth $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the second quarter worth $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.60.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $658.63 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $654.77 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $756.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $881.65. The company has a market capitalization of $259.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.51.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th were issued a $1.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. ASML’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

