Adero Partners LLC Has $982,000 Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Adero Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $730,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 393,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,376,000 after buying an additional 14,149 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in RTX by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in RTX by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius Research lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.27.

RTX stock opened at $118.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.47. RTX Co. has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $128.70. The stock has a market cap of $157.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

