Adero Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Adero Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,297,000 after buying an additional 26,169 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $397.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $387.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.50. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $293.61 and a 1 year high of $410.94.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

