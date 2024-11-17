Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 876 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.1% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $36,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $387.55 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $286.42 and a 12 month high of $400.85. The company has a market capitalization of $102.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $378.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

