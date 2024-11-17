Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 4,538 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 786,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,429,000 after buying an additional 20,745 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.6% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 159,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,114 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $2,169,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,853,327.13. This trade represents a 21.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,421,957. This represents a 26.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Phillip Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.83 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.12.

NYSE:WFC opened at $74.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.17 and its 200 day moving average is $59.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.26%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

