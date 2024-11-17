Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 1,339 Shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR)

Accredited Investors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. owned 0.93% of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWR opened at $65.25 on Friday. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $46.02 and a 52-week high of $67.55. The company has a market cap of $58.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.32 and its 200-day moving average is $54.18.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.401 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

