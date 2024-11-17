Accredited Investors Inc. Has $143.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,296,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,905 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 8.2% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Accredited Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $143,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Kopp Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH opened at $64.17 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $66.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.62. The firm has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

