Accredited Investors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Accredited Investors Inc. decreased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. owned 0.50% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 86,613 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,232,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 94,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 43,386 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 186,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,455,000 after buying an additional 39,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,835,000 after buying an additional 29,440 shares during the period.

Shares of DMXF stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $710.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $73.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.91.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

