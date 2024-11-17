Accent Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Accent Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FWRG. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Watch Restaurant Group

In related news, major shareholder Advent Partners Gpe Viii Limit sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $158,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,189,784 shares in the company, valued at $379,190,131.84. This represents a 29.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Down 3.8 %

FWRG stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $251.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.17 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 3.61%. First Watch Restaurant Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

