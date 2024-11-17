AB Electrolux (publ) (OTC:ELRXF) Shares Down 20.2% – Should You Sell?

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTC:ELRXF – Get Free Report) shares fell 20.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.58. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

AB Electrolux (publ) Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances worldwide. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.