A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Update

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the October 15th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AMKBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $8.30 on Friday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

