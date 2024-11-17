955 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Acquired by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shellback Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 28.2% in the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $834,000. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 676,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $166,645,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $2,923,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 13.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $235.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.86 and its 200 day moving average is $238.59. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $216.79 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.80.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

