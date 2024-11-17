6,500 Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Acquired by AM Squared Ltd

AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. MGM Resorts International makes up about 0.6% of AM Squared Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $845,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 133.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 21.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE MGM opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.82. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $48.24.
In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 121,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $4,443,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,738,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,716,912.16. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGM. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.15.
MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.
