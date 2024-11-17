62,623 Shares in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Purchased by Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,000. JPMorgan Municipal ETF makes up 1.5% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC owned 0.23% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 404,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,726,000 after acquiring an additional 115,690 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 186.3% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 396.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 86,296 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JMUB opened at $50.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average of $50.66.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1506 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.