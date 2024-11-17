5,102 Shares in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 8.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in First Bancorp by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 21,749 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in First Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 33,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 28.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 83,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 18,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 6.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,166,000 after purchasing an additional 136,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

FBNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

FBNC opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $48.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.97.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. First Bancorp had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $144.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 2,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $89,115.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,099.86. This represents a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

