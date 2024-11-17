4,804 Shares in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Bought by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 102,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 17,674 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NUSC opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.21. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

