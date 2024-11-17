3i Group plc Announces Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:TGOPY)

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1546 per share on Monday, January 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
3i Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TGOPY opened at $21.80 on Friday. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.44.
3i Group Company Profile
