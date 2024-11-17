3i Group plc Announces Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:TGOPY)

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1546 per share on Monday, January 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

OTCMKTS:TGOPY opened at $21.80 on Friday. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.44.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

