3,422 Shares in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Purchased by Muzinich & Co. Inc.

Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSDL. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSDL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley Direct Lending currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.42.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Trading Up 0.6 %

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

