177 Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Acquired by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $207.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.96.
Avery Dennison Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $197.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $186.66 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.
Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.26%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $2,142,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,144,259.94. This represents a 3.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,108 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,497. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.
