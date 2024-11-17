1,685 Shares in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,465.1% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 236,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,532,000 after acquiring an additional 221,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,862,000 after acquiring an additional 45,779 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 279.1% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 34,854 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 253.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 31,587 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,410,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,705,000 after acquiring an additional 28,111 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IIPR shares. Compass Point upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Roth Capital upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $102.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.66. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.37. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.88 and a 12 month high of $138.35.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $76.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 52.51%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 135.23%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.