15,252 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,883 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 18,640 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in BorgWarner by 419.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 66,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 53,721 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in BorgWarner by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 137,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in BorgWarner by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 313,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 81,264 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 154,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $5,329,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,997,111.77. This trade represents a 37.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 20,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $698,569.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,656.02. This trade represents a 38.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,843 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.2 %

BorgWarner stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. BorgWarner had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 11.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.21.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

