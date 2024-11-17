1,197,375 Shares in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,197,375 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,210,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.01% of Celestica at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLS. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 1,697.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 233,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 220,494 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd raised its position in Celestica by 53.8% in the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd now owns 524,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,799,000 after purchasing an additional 183,300 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Celestica in the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 83.1% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the third quarter worth about $2,234,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.10.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average is $55.82. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

