1,080 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Purchased by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 17,937 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

ACWI opened at $118.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $96.11 and a twelve month high of $121.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.71.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.