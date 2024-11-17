10,627 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Bought by Essential Planning LLC.

Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFIC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,786,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,358,000 after buying an additional 2,338,202 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,333,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,195,000 after buying an additional 2,066,056 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,774,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,889,000 after buying an additional 521,068 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 5,900,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,043,000 after acquiring an additional 157,811 shares during the period. Finally, RW Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 4,712,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,884,000 after acquiring an additional 161,038 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFIC opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.04. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

