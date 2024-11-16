Zions Bancorporation N.A. Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $228.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.66 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.88%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Baird R W lowered Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.45.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

