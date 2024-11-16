Zions Bancorporation N.A. Raises Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 75.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 763,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $125,261,000 after purchasing an additional 254,152 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 132.8% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. This represents a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of AMD opened at $134.90 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.37 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.20. The stock has a market cap of $218.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.71.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

