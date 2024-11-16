Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $236,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 85.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth $34,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 351.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $140.18 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $137.03 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.67. The company has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -16.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.37.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

