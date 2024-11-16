Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 408 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,741,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,422,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,189,035,000 after purchasing an additional 402,925 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 41.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,453,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $889,214,000 after buying an additional 1,595,722 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,699,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,240,000 after buying an additional 18,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,643,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,253,000 after acquiring an additional 111,261 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.69.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PSX opened at $130.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $111.90 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The firm has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.70 and its 200-day moving average is $135.96.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

