ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.14 and last traded at $26.61, with a volume of 1556668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZIM. Bank of America upped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.20 to $13.70 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.30 to $13.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $15.22.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.01. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.25%. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,364,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter worth about $2,612,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 255,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 83,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Get Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Stories

