Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CEO Jeremy Wacksman Sells 5,985 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 5,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $442,650.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,957,704.88. This trade represents a 3.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 9,136 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $668,937.92.

Zillow Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ZG stock opened at $70.73 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $73.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.45 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

