Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CAO Jennifer Rock Sells 8,225 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 8,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $600,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,487,023.20. The trade was a 11.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Jennifer Rock sold 3,187 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $235,838.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Jennifer Rock sold 3,650 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $199,691.50.

Zillow Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ZG stock opened at $70.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average is $51.52. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $73.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.45 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZG. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,523,000 after acquiring an additional 32,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Zillow Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,901,000 after purchasing an additional 35,503 shares during the last quarter. Selkirk Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 37.4% in the second quarter. Selkirk Management LLC now owns 320,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after buying an additional 87,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 297,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after buying an additional 18,136 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

