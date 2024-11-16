Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO David A. Beitel Sells 3,179 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CTO David A. Beitel sold 3,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $235,150.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,206,159.55. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zillow Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Z stock opened at $73.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.61 and a 200-day moving average of $53.05. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.63 and a one year high of $76.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on Z. Craig Hallum upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 364.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 66.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

