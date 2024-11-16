ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 886,737 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 832,078 shares.The stock last traded at $23.87 and had previously closed at $29.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZK shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. CICC Research started coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.74 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ZEEKR Intelligent Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.02.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Stock Down 8.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the third quarter valued at $446,000.

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

