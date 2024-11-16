YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.22 and last traded at $31.22, with a volume of 2135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.37.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average is $22.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

Featured Articles

