YETI (NYSE:YETI) Earns “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.30% from the company’s current price.

YETI has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on YETI from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

YETI stock opened at $38.16 on Thursday. YETI has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average of $39.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in YETI in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in YETI by 571.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in YETI by 265.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at $42,000.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

