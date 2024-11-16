WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 331,000 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the October 15th total of 227,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 70.4 days.
WSP Global Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of WSPOF stock opened at $168.79 on Friday. WSP Global has a 52-week low of $135.79 and a 52-week high of $185.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.25 and its 200-day moving average is $163.93.
WSP Global Company Profile
