WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 331,000 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the October 15th total of 227,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 70.4 days.

WSP Global Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of WSPOF stock opened at $168.79 on Friday. WSP Global has a 52-week low of $135.79 and a 52-week high of $185.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.25 and its 200-day moving average is $163.93.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.