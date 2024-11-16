WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Down 59.3% in October

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the October 15th total of 225,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Price Performance

Shares of CXSE stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.70. The stock had a trading volume of 48,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,800. The firm has a market cap of $405.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.57. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.79.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

About WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXSE. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 41.5% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 15,583 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 384.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 424,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 336,807 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,464,000.

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

